Ann Bolger



Middletown - Ann Bolger passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday evening November 7, 2020 at the age of 95 at Arnold Walter Nursing Home.



She was born in Manhattan, NY on February 9, 1925. Ann dedicated her life to her family and the church. She was a Parishioner of St. Francis Xavier in Manhattan and was involved in their school and church activities especially PTA.



In 1961 the family moved to Middletown. Ann became a member of St. Catherine's Church. Utilizing her exceptional knitting and crocheting skills, she donated blankets to nursing homes and baby outfits to unwed mothers. Ann loved the challenge of doing daily crossword puzzles. She was an avid Yankee fan and watched every game.



Ann was predeceased by her husband Charles Bolger, Sr., her siblings: Helen, James, Catherine, Marie, and Raymond. She will be forever beloved by all survived her, including daughters: Barbara Bolger, Maureen Truax, and Maryann Lella, sons: Charles Bolger, Jr., and John Bolger; grandchildren: Gary Truax and wife Emily, Michael Truax and wife Lisa, Lauren Lella, and Stephen Lella; great-grandchildren: Chase, Emma, Jesse, and Evan Truax; plus her nephews and nieces especially Ann DeVito.



Visitation will be on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1-3 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Rd. in Middletown. A Mass will be offered on Friday, November 13 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's R.C. Church 110 Bray Ave. in North Middletown. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Catherine's Building Fund.









