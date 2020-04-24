|
|
Ann C. Jones Power
Ann C. Jones Power, 94, passed away on April 22, 2020, at the Brandywine Assisted Living at the Sycamore in Shrewsbury, NJ. Born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, NY on July 26, 1925, Ann was the daughter of David and Clara Bruce, and sister of Thomas Bruce (deceased), Bernadette O'Hara (deceased), Mary Taintor and Carol Dopman Trasborg. Ann was a lifelong resident of Bay Ridge Brooklyn, NY and later retired to Red Bank, NJ.
Ann graduated St Brendan's High School in 1943 and the college of Heffleys and Browns Business School in 1946. Always a pioneering woman, she was one of the first women to attain a real estate broker's license in New York.
Ann and her first husband Franklin C. Jones raised their seven children in Bay Ridge where they were both active in the Democratic Party and local Bay Ridge politics. Ann ran for the NY Assembly 50th AD in 1978. Her love of country and passion for politics stayed with her to the very end.
She was the owner of "Something Old Something New" antique shop in Bay Ridge and was an avid collector of antiques.
Ann was also a Vice-President of The NJ Blind Citizens Association. She was a devout Christian and member of St James Church of Red Bank, NJ.
Ann was predeceased by her husbands Franklin C. Jones and John A. Power and her son John R. Jones. Ann was a loving mother and is survived by her children: Jeffrey Jones, Frank Jones & his wife Florence, Viola Isherwood & her husband Paul, Vanessa Ingerbrethsen & her husband Bradley, Bernadette McGee & her husband Ray and Eugenia Jones; a daughter-in-law Maria Jones; her loving grandchildren Jennifer Jones Mann, Vanessa Jones Bergmark, Cameron, Franklin (deceased) & Christopher Jones, John & Jeffrey Farley, Patrick & Ann O'Connell, Starr DeAngelis, Lauren & Erin Dooley, Shana Taylor and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Ann's nephew John O'Hara for his generous love and devotion to his Aunt Ann and her nephew Robert Bruce (deceased) for their shared love of politics.
Due the coronavirus services will be held at a later date. Donations in Ann's memory to The NJ Blind Citizens Association in Middletown would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020