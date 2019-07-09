Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Ann Mault
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of the Visitation
Brick, NJ
Ann C. Mault

Lakewood - Ann C. Mault, age 74 of Lakewood, passed away on July 7, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Lakewood. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, raised in Iselin and lived in Holbrook, Long Island, NY before moving to Lakewood 5 years ago. Ann was a teacher and worked for Eastern Suffolk Boces in NY for many years. She was a parishioner of Church of the Visitation, Brick and a volunteer worker in the library at Leisure Village East. She is survived by her husband Paul Mault, and her sister Gae Maurer and her husband John. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 2-4pm & 6-8pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 9:30am at Church of the Visitation, Brick. Committal is private. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
