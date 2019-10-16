|
Ann Connor
Rumson - Ann M. Connor of Rumson, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, October 15th at the age of 90. She was born in Hoboken, NJ, to Valentine and Mary Smith and graduated from Rumson High School in 1946.
Ann was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Rumson where she was the bookkeeper for many years. She enjoyed bowling, reading, going to the beach, and spending time with her neighbor and big sister, Marion. One of her favorite pastimes was taking daily and noisy predawn walks to the Oceanic Bridge with Marion, much to the dismay of River Road residents. Ann never grasped the basic compass points as they related to the Two River area, resulting in unplanned sightseeing trips when she encountered road detours. Unlucky passengers noted her simplified driving style: she was either accelerating or braking, and nothing in between. Ann especially liked the volleyball games at family barbeques, where she was by far the worst player; but nobody enjoyed it more or laughed harder at her lack of athletic prowess.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert Connor, Sr.; her daughter Barbara Christoffersen; her grandson Mark Connor; her sister Marion Beattie and her brother Donald Smith. Surviving are her loving children Robert Connor Jr. (wife Lyle), Dave Connor and Amy Rooney; her sister Joan Byrne as well as seven beloved grandchildren, Erik and Kurt Christoffersen, Dave Connor, Lauren Grumbach, Casey, Margaret and Andrew Rooney; and two great-grandchildren Jack and Max Grumbach.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, October 20th from 4 to 7 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 21st at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Rumson. In lieu of flowers donations in Ann's memory may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019