Ann "Nancy" Culleton
1939 - 2020
Ann "Nancy" Culleton

(10/10/1939 -

10/29/2020)

Born in Summit, NJ, Nancy was a graduate of Bayley-Ellard High School. Nancy lived most of her life in Millburn, where she met her soul mate and love of her life the late Robert (Bob) in the 5th grade at St. Rose of Lima School. After marrying in 1961, they went on to join the Jersey Sports Car Club, racing cars across ice and any other surface they could find. Soon after, they raised their 4 children in Millburn, spending summers in Breezy Point, NY.

Nancy was a Food Service Director for Aramark at Millburn Junior and Senior High Schools. She had an incredibly creative mind with a passion for painting and cooking.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert Culleton in 2004 and son Brendan Culleton 2019.

She will forever be loved by all who survive her including: her children Sean, Megan (Larry) and Devin. Her loving sister Ellen Grawehr. Grandchildren Elizabeth, Patrick, Kayleigh, Timothy, Alison, Emily, Michael, Kiersten, Owen and Corey. And 24 nieces and nephews.

Sail on Nancy.

A Funeral mass will be held on 11/7/2020 at St. Rose of Lima Church 312 Ridgedale Ave. East Hanover, NJ 07936. Due to current restrictions, attendance will be limited, please contact the family if you plan to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to: Fish Inc.-Dunellen Area, Treasurer, Fish, Inc.-Dunellen Area, PO Box 8565, Piscataway, NJ 08855-8006




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
St. Rose of Lima Church
