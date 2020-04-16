|
Ann D. Lefurge
Wall - Ann D. Lefurge, 93 of Wall, beloved wife of the late Raymond Lefurge Sr. and mother of her late son Robert, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born February 22, 1927 in Jersey City. She was the youngest of seven children and the last surviving child and daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Iorio) Cieri.
Ann had a zest for life, always the life of the party and an unbelievable conversationalist. It was thought by many that she was born with a telephone glued to her ear. A shopper extraordinaire, fabulous cook and was an awesome mentor to many of her family and friends. She valued the love of family especially its gatherings. Her advice to all about how you live your life was simple, "always tell the truth" and be frank and honest with people.
Ann is survived by her sons Ray Lefurge and wife Cathy of Vernon, CT, Barbara Lefurge (wife of Robert) of West long Branch; her daughters Rosemary Shean and husband Brian of Swedesboro and Lorraine Pingitore and husband Joey of Ocean, and seven beloved grandchildren; Casey, Michael, RJ, Eric, Steffie, Jessica and Joey Jr and four great grandchildren; Brett, Kate, Charlotte and Robbie and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise of Wall for the care and compassion received by Ann in this most difficult of times
Funeral and burial services will be private. A "Celebration" of Ann's life and gathering will be held at a future date, place and time. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jerome's Church/School, 250 Wall Street, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 or to a . Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch has care of the arrangements. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at:
www.damianofuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020