Dear Sue and family I express condolences in the passing of your dear mother Ann. Ann has always been a very dear friend, role model and a kind second mother at many of my downs. Will never forget and of course treasure our great times in the school system and after her retirement. I will truly miss her. R.I.P.
Mr. Angel Kames
Ann D. Monteparo
Asbury Park - ANN D. MONTEPARO, 90 of Asbury Park, NJ passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2020 peacefully at home after a long illness, with her family at her side. Ann was born in Belmar, NJ in 1930, to Andrew and Elizabeth Vola. She was a 1948 graduate of Asbury Park High School, at the top of her class, and a recipient of the Field's Medal for Excellence and High Honors, all while being an excellent athlete. APHS is also where she met her future husband, Joe. They married in 1952 and after a stint in the Army and Washington, D.C. during the Korean War, they would return to their beloved hometown Asbury Park. Mrs. Monteparo was employed at NJ Bell Telephone Co. for several years before starting a family. Later, after Joe's tragic death, she went on to work for Asbury Park Public Schools as a secretary at Bond and Bradley Elementary Schools for 32 years, retiring in 2004. Mrs. Monteparo was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph Monteparo in 1971, her daughter, Laura Monteparo-Beutell in 2012, sister Lois Vola-Hart and her brother Dr. Andrew J. Vola. She is survived by her son Joseph M. Monteparo of Havelock, NC, and daughter Susan A. Puzino and husband Anthony of Oakhurst, NJ, whom she resided with for several years. She leaves behind seven grandchildren, Victoria Monteparo-Moore of New Bern, NC, Franco Monteparo, Sr. of Morehead City, NC, Kristen Puzino of Swansboro, NC, Joy Puzino of Oakhurst, NJ, Alexis Beutell and Jessie Beutell of Brick, NJ, and Joseph Hill of Asbury Park. She also leaves behind thirteen great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to thank her wonderful and loving caregivers. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ann's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 9, 2020.