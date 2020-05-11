Ann DeFazio
West Long Branch - Ann DeFazio, 93, of West Long Branch, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
She was born in Vallefiorita, Catanzaro, Italy and came to Long Branch in 1934. She moved to West Long Branch in 1979.
She was a communicant of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, John; parents, Antonio and Maria Carello; son-in-law, Anthony Manna and 3 sisters, Theresa, Rose and Jennie.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Manna; 2 granddaughters, Stacey Wilk amd Kim VanCaster and 4 great-grandchildren.
Burial will at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch and a Memorial Mass will held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020.