Ann F. Axelson
Toms River - Ann F. Axelson, age 72 formerly of Sea Bright before moving to Toms River 5 years ago died on April 4th 2020 at Community Medical Center in Toms River. Ann was born in Brooklyn, New York. She was an Accountant for Walter Reade Theatre in New York for 15 years before retiring.
One of Ann's Passions, inspired by Hands Across America she created "Hands Across Sea Bright" in 1986 where everyone joined hands on the beach about a half mile long from Donovan's Reef to Peninsula House which raised $4,000.00 to fight hunger and help the homeless.
She was predeceased by her parents Chris and Teddy Axelson, stepdad Ozzie Simmons and her brother Boatsie (Chris) Axelson. Surviving are two sisters and brothers in law, Patricia and Steven Spahr and Pamela and John Steele along with a loving niece, many nephews, great nieces and a great nephew.
With the best interest of family and friends at heart, a celebration of Ann's life will be held at a later date. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020