|
|
Ann F. Kinghorn
Point Pleasant - Ann Fruscione Kinghorn, 65, of Point Pleasant, passed away on February 7, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Vineland, NJ, she spent her formative years in Middletown before moving to Point Pleasant in 1978. The daughter of Evelyn (Caterina) and Joseph Fruscione, Ann enjoyed a successful banking career serving as Trust Officer for multiple institutions over many years. She took great pleasure in maintaining an active role in her community as a member of the Brick Township Lions Club.
Ann's most treasured moments were spent celebrating holidays and special occasions with family and close friends. Utilizing her exceptional creative talent, she worked tirelessly to create lasting memories for those she loved. In facing adversity, Ann's unwavering faith shaped an extraordinary strength and fortitude, inspiring those who loved her.
Ann is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Scott & Erica Kinghorn of Morristown, NJ, with her two grandchildren Carter & Cole. Her caring sister and brother-in-law, Donna & Paul Katz of MA, along with nephew and niece, Michael & Lia and supportive cousins Roberta, Eddie, Joey, Diane, Albert, Sharon, Andrea, Dawn. The family is forever grateful for her devoted companions Ellen (Beatrice) Ofosu and Richard Thamsen.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Peter's RC Church, 406 Forman Ave, Point Pleasant Beach. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery, Holmdel, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children in honor of Ann.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019