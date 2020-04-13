|
Ann Fitzmaurice - Lauzon
Toms River - Anna M. Fitzmaurice - Lauzon, 86, recently of Manchester Township, New Jersey, died on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Complete Care at Arbors, Manchester, N.J. Ann as she liked to be called was born in Jersey City, N.J. and lived in Holiday City Carefree, Berkeley Township, N.J. for many years. Ann had a long and successful career with Chase Manhattan Bank in New York City.
Ann is predeceased by her parents Leonard and Mildred Fabiano and her two husbands, James Fitzmaurice and Joseph Lauzon. Ann and Joe had a wonderful loving marriage and they loved to spend their winters in the warm climate of Florida.
Surviving are her children, Michael Fitzmaurice and Patricia Fitzmaurice both of Bayville, N.J., her granddaughter, Melissa Pirro of Wood Ridge, NJ; her seven siblings, Justine Burmeister of Toms River; Leonard J. Fabiano of South Jordan, Utah; Marguerite Stiles of Toms River, NJ; Marion Damato of Middletown, MD; Victor Fabiano of Whiting, NJ; William Fabiano of Whiting, NJ and Janet Gaggero of Dingmans Ferry, PA.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals. Committal services will be held privately. Condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020