O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mark's Church
Sea Girt,, NJ
Ann K. Dougherty

Ann K. Dougherty

Sea Girt - Ann K. Dougherty, 84, of Sea Girt, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.

A New York City native, Ann enjoyed summers on the Jersey Shore so much she settled here 25 years ago upon her retirement from Time Warner, where she spent a rewarding career as an assistant to senior executives. Bedecked in Sports Illustrated regalia, she liked to walk her neighborhood with her little dog in tow. She was a favorite of dog and human alike, ready with treats for both species. All the children loved to call on Miss Annie to delight with her in a nice piece of chocolate. A constant flow of friends and neighbors visited to enjoy her quick wit, ready smile, contagious laugh, and of course, chocolate. A skilled crafter, Ann created heirloom-quality blankets for family, friends, and charity. She was well known and well loved throughout her community, especially among dog owners.

Ann was predeceased by her parents, William and Kathleen (Kennedy) Dougherty, as well as by her brother, William Dougherty. She is survived by her nephew, Brett Dougherty, of Brooklyn, and his children, William and Emily Dougherty.

Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 2-6 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark's Church, Sea Girt, on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 9:30 AM, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, Queens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to Associated Humane Societies, 124 Evergreen Ave., Newark, NJ 07114. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
