Ann Klawunn
Middletown - Ann Klawunn (nee Sepela), 96, of Middletown, NJ, died on October 24, 2019 at Bayside Manor in Keansburg. She was born and raised in Linden, where she lived for most of her life. Ann moved to Middletown with her husband in 2007 to be with her family. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Elks Lodge in Union and was heavily involved in the PTA while her children were in school even volunteering her time at the county and state level.
Surviving are her son, Richard and Gail Klawunn of Middletown; daughter, Nancy Conner of Kernersville, NC; grandchildren, Ryan, Laura, Daniel, and Matthew; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Klawunn in 2007; son-in-law, James Conner in 2007; and her parents, John and Mary Sepela.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 4 to 8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, October 29th at 9:30 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Tuesday at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Park, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Ann's name to a . For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019