|
|
Ann L. Bedell
Toms River - Ann L. Bedell, age 92, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Saturday March 28, 2020 at Hampton Ridge Healthcare Center in Toms River, NJ.
Ann was born May 25, 1927 in Tuckerton, NJ. After being raised in Tuckerton, she moved throughout her life along with her family spending time in Kearny, NJ, Allentown, PA, Tuckerton, NJ, and Beachwood, NJ, before moving to Toms River in 1960. Ann worked amongst the legal community in Ocean County where she worked in the Court House for a decade. She later served as the Legal Secretary for the late Joseph Reynolds, Esq. in Forked River, NJ for over 20 years, and finally retired from Community Medical Center's records department after 8 years of service. She was a NBA basketball enthusiast, especially her family's beloved Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Daughter of the late Mary and Jefferson Cramer, and the last surviving of her siblings, Roe, Catherine, Dorothy, Elizabeth, and Marguerite, Ann is survived by her two children, Greg Gerew and his wife Ana of Toms River, NJ and Deborah Overturf of California; three grandchildren, Daniel, Maria and Christina Gerew; and several other relatives and dear friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all arrangements are private and her burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Gerew family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020