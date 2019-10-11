|
|
Ann LaMatia D'Arrigo
Tinton Falls - Ann D'Arrigo (nee LaMantia), age 78, peacefully passed away on October 9, 2019. Born in Queens, NY, she is survived by her sister Carmela Bettigole. Ann had a noteworthy career that helped break many glass ceilings. Her professional life, community involvement, love of baking, and knack for interior design all remained sources of pride for her, but her joy was always rooted in family. Although she had no children of her own, she remained a maternal source of strength for her nieces, nephews and extended family of cousins whom she held dear in her heart.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15 at 10:30 am at St. Michael's Church, 800 Ocean Avenue in Long Branch, NJ. Interment of cremains will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ann's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Letters of condolences may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019