Ann Leiber
Howell - Ann (Soloff) Leiber, 87 of Howell passed away on Monday February 18, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born in March of 1931 in a farmhouse in the Oak Glen section of Howell on property that is now part of the Manasquan Reservoir. The youngest of four children, the daughter of two loving parents who were Jewish chicken farmers who had immigrated here from Russia in the early 1900's, she grew up a "farm girl" who was very proud of her heritage and their part in the history of Howell and nearby Farmingdale. As a child Ann attended the West Farms two room Schoolhouse on the corner of West Farms Rd and Casino Dr (now a church) and then the newly built Ardena School. Ann graduated from Lakewood HS in 1950. She loved high school and carried her fond memories of teachers and classmates throughout her life and even was an instrumental part of the alumni committee that organized their very successful 50th, 55th and 60th class reunions. In 1951, at a dance in Lakewood for young Jewish singles, she met the love of her life, Gordon Leiber. He was a handsome young man who spotted her across the room and knew that she was the one for him. They were soon engaged and married at The New Atlantic Hotel in Lakewood in February 1952. They quickly bought a home, just a half mile from the farm she grew up on, and started a family. Ann was a wonderful, devoted, loving mother of four very blessed children, as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who knew how very much she loved them. Many happy memories were made while visiting with family and friends, vacationing in Wildwood and Florida, hosting many parties, including 4th of July parties in her backyard, and going to plays and concerts. Ann was very patriotic and civic minded. Over the years, in her spare time, she volunteered and served her community, putting her talents and organizing abilities to good use. She was a faithful member of the Congregation Sons of Israel. There she was an active member of the Sisterhood, who participated in many fundraising activities, plays, programs and social functions. During that time, she served as Sisterhood President and received the Woman of the Year award. In 1966, Ann joined Weight Watchers, made goal and became a lifetime member. In 1967, she began a 35 year career of working for Weight Watchers as a receptionist where she greeted every member with a smile and a little bit of encouragement. Retiring in 2002, Ann then focused her time and talents on volunteering and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Shalom Club, a group of Jewish Adults who met regularly at the Ahavat Shalom Synagogue. She was a member of the Lunch Bunch, who met regularly at The Regent Diner. She was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Jewish War Veterans, Robbins Feldstein Post # 178. She served as Secretary of the post at one time and assisted with organizing functions and activities. She was a longtime member of the Howell Senior Center, where she loved to help organize and participate in various events and activities and loved to sit and visit with her friends. Ann was instrumental in organizing and then leading The History of Howell Club at the Senior Center, where she and other seniors got together to reminisce about growing up in Howell and nearby Farmingdale, put on presentations and programs inside the center and on the road at local elementary schools. Ann loved being involved and organizing successful events. She also loved history, especially local history, and children, so this was a perfect combination. Ann also participated in the Pen Pal Program where the seniors and local school children corresponded and got to know each other and form friendships, connecting the generations. During her time at The Senior Center, Ann received various recognitions for her time, efforts and contributions. She touched lives, formed special friendships and was forever touched by the special staff and her fellow members. Ann was a very intelligent, talented, creative and artistic person. She was also an extremely strong woman. In 2012, when she suddenly became ill with dementia, her life suddenly and drastically changed. It was the beginning of a very difficult time. And then in May of 2017 when she was diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer life became even more difficult. But she was stronger than anyone could imagine. She spent those years with many good moments, intermingled with the extremely difficult ones. There was some smiling, laughing, singing, creating beautiful art, reading, watching TV, playing rummy and scrabble, eating out often, sitting at the inlet listening to the sounds of nature and watching the boats come in, just soaking up the moment. She was strong, she persevered, she overcame. She loved her family, her friends and she loved life. She was an inspiration, a role model, a blessing to those who knew her and received her love and affection. She was blessed to leave this earth quietly and peacefully, surrounded by loving family. She is now reunited with those loved ones whom had gone on before her and who she had missed terribly. She is at rest and at peace now. May her memory be a blessing to those who loved her.
Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband Gordon and son Norman, her parents, Philip and Rachel Soloff; her brother Jack Soloff and his wife Sookie, her sister Ruth Soloff and her husband Hy, her sister Kay Soloff, her Aunt Rose Altschuler, who was like a second mother to her, as well as other loved ones. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Abruscato and her husband John; her son Bill Leiber; her daughter-in-law Amy Leiber (Norm); her daughter Risa Bastedo and her husband Billy; her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Services were held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Belkoff Goldstein Funeral Chapel in Lakewood, NJ followed by a graveside service at the Mt Sinai Cemetery in Lakewood, NJ. Donations may be made in Ann's memory to the Howell Senior Services, PO Box 580, Howell, NJ 07731 or Jewish War Veterans' Ocean County Post #178, C/O David Kessler, 2 Aaron Ave, Howell, NJ 07731.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019