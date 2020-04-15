|
|
Ann Marie Freeman
Toms River - Ann Marie Freeman, 80 of Toms River, Formerly of Fords, died at home on March 21, 2020. Mrs. Freeman was predeceased by a son Robert Freeman Jr. in 1995 and her husband Robert Sr. in 2017. Ann Marie is survived by her sons Johnny (Debbie) of Matawan, Darrin of Toms River, Jimmy (Elizabeth) of St. Marys, GA; daughter Kathleen of Toms River; sister Eileen of North Carolina; 4 grandchildren, Nick of Barnegat, Zack of FL, Thadius of St. Marys, GA and Adelina Potochar of Helmetta and many nieces, nephews, in laws and friends. Ann Marie grew up in Carteret and graduated from Carteret High School as Ann Marie Cutter in 1958. That year Mrs. Freeman was crowned Miss Cotilion of Carterets Womans Club. Ann Marie enjoyed bowling, ceramics, dancing and playing slots. When we can hold her funeral, we'll let everyone know. Depends on this virus. Quinn Hopping Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.quinn-hoppingfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020