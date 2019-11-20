|
Ann Marie McGough
Freehold Twp. - Ann Marie McGough, 83, of Freehold Township passed away at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born, raised and had lived in Brooklyn before moving to Freehold Township to raise her family in 1964. Mrs. McGough was a former communicant of Our Lady of Angels, Brooklyn and was a parishioner and original CCD teacher at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, Freehold Township. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and adoring grandmother.
She was predeceased by her son, John Patrick McGough in 1968; husband, John P. McGough in 2004; and sister, Margaret Cyriacks in 2007. Mrs. McGough is survived by her three sons, Dr. James J. McGough and his wife, Jacqueline of Manhattan Beach, CA, Thomas M. McGough of Howell Township, and William J. McGough and his wife, Quan of Glen Allen, VA; four daughters, Susan McGough of Freehold Township, Dr. Eileen McGough of Freehold, Dianne Famulare and her husband, Charles of Freehold Township, and Donna Patmore and her husband, Bryan of Freehold Township; eleven grandchildren, Caitlin McGough, Daniel McGough, Samantha Famulare, Charles Famulare, Kali McGough, Colin McGough, Chelsea Waldron, Landon Patmore, Mollie Patmore, Bryan Patmore and Caiden Patmore; two sisters-in-law, Rose McGough of Sleepy Hollow, NY, and Kathleen Grant of Huntington, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 for the procession to her 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold Township. Interment will follow in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery, 299 Freehold-Englishtown Road, Freehold Township. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Mrs. McGough's name may be made to The Graeme Preston Foundation for Life, Inc., c/o Lester Preston, Jr., 151 Broadway, Freehold, N.J. 07728. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Nov. 20, 2019