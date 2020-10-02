Ann Marie Nugent
Brick - Ann Marie (nee Reilly) Nugent 99, of Brick Township passed into eternal peace with the Lord on September 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Jersey City she moved to Brick Township in 1983. Ann retired in 1982 after many years as a secretary for a Hudson County Superior Court Judge.
She was a member of St. Dominic's R.C. Church in Brick. A member of the Coalition for Women with Disabilities in Toms River and the Federation of the Blind in Newark.
Ann was predeceased by her husband John whom she had met while attending Seton Hall University and married in 1949. She is also predeceased by her siblings, Mary, Helen and Thomas.
Surviving are her children, Richard, Timothy and his wife Linda, Mary Beth, Sean and his wife Kathleen and Kevin and his wife Michele. She is also survived by 5 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday October 7that 10:00am in St. Dominic's R.C. Church in Brick. Cremation will be private. Viewing hours are Tuesday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Route 88, Brick, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The National Federation of the Blind https://www.nfb.org/donate