Walter J. Johnson Funeral Home
803 Raritan Rd.
Clark, NJ 07066
(732) 382-6262
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Ann Marie Santos Obituary
Ann Marie Santos

Toms River - Ann Marie Santos, 88, of Toms River, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the Visitation at the Walter Johnson Funeral Home, 803 Raritan Rd., Clark, on Tuesday, April 16 from 2 - 6 pm. The Funeral Service will be Wednesday at the Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. To offer condolences please go to www.walterjohnsonfh.com

Mrs. Santos was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA to Joseph and Mary (Fayad) Rogers. She lived in Scotch Plains for 13 years, prior to moving to Toms River 4 years ago.

Mrs. Santos was a Computer Analyst at Western Electric for 10 years, retiring many years ago.

Mrs. Santos was predeceased by her beloved husband Frank Santos; brother George Rogers and brother-in-law Louis Neno. She is survived by her loving sisters, Joan Neno, Diane DeOliveira and her husband Arlindo and Elizabeth Patricco and her husband John and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 15, 2019
