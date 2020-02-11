|
Ann Moore
Hazlet - Mrs. Ann Moore, age 73, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9th, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 12, 1946, in County Cavan, Ireland, a daughter of the late Patrick & Margaret Martin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers John & Thomas. She leaves many siblings who will miss her dearly; Jimmy, Michael, Rosemary, Margaret, Eithne, Gertrude, and Marian.
Ann is survived by her adoring husband of 47 years, Noel; her three children: Eileen and her husband Vincent Imperato of Hazlet, Caroline and her husband Michael Wittrock of Linden, and Michael and his wife Kristen Moore of Howell; as well as her Granddaughter Lauren Moore of Hazlet, who was the apple of her eye.
Ann was most happy when surrounded by her family. She enjoyed cooking for family, traveling, being outdoors, and shopping with her Granddaughter. Anyone who knew her saw her beam with joy when discussing her family. She was a proud Officer's Mother. Her son Michael was her pride and joy.
Visitation from 2-4pm and 7-9pm on Thursday, February 13 at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel, 07733. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:15am Friday, February 14 at St. Catharine's Church, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel, 07733. Interment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, 549 County Rd 520, Marlboro, 07746.
In lieu of traditional remembrances donations can be made in Ann's memory to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ 07724 www.monmouthcountyspca.org
