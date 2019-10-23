Services
Bayonne Memorial Home
854 Avenue C
Bayonne, NJ 07002
(201) 858-1039
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bayonne Memorial Home
854 Avenue C
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bayonne Memorial Home
854 Avenue C
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Miriam Teresa Parish at St. Andrew the Apostle Church
Ann (Boyle) Murray

Ann (Boyle) Murray Obituary
Ann (Boyle) Murray

Neptune - Ann Murray (nee: Boyle) passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Jersey Shore Medical Center. She was born in New York, NY to the late Anne (nee: Park) and Patrick Boyle and was a long-time Bayonne resident, prior to moving to Neptune 15 years ago.

Mrs. Murray was a retired mortgage processor for Pamrapo Savings and Loan.

She was a member of the Jumping Brook Garden Club and a volunteer at the Jersey Shore Medical Center Thrift Shop. She enjoyed water aerobics and yoga.

Mrs. Murray was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert J. Murray. She is survived by her loving children, Robert Murray, and his wife, Andrea, and Susan Dowd, and her husband, Christopher; her cherished grandchildren, Krysten Condus, Robert Murray, Lauren Murray, Christopher Dowd, and Ethan Calamusa; her dear sister, Marilyn Healy, and her husband, William; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her dear sister, Patricia Schuele.

The funeral will be conducted by Bayonne Memorial Home, Inc. on Friday, October 25, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Miriam Teresa Parish at St. Andrew the Apostle Church at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 854 Avenue C Bayonne, NJ 07002.

Donations may be made to .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
