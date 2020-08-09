Ann Pappas
Keyport - Ann Pappas, 90, of Keyport, passed away peacefully, at home, on August 7, 2020 in the arms of her loving daughters. Ann was born in Cliffwood to Pietro and Palma DiGiambattista, graduated Matawan High School, and lived most of her adult life in Keyport. Primarily a homemaker, she worked for many years at Engineered Precision Casting Company before retiring.
Ann enjoyed her crosswords and cryptoquotes, watching Food Network, and playing bingo with her many friends. She valued family above all else and always found more joy in giving than receiving.
Ann was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, Michael Pappas; three brothers, Vitale, Gene, and Angelo; and two sisters, Concetta Hennessy and Rose Jurewicz.
Ann is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Robert) Konish of Freehold, and Michele Pappas of Ashburn, Virginia; grandchildren, Vanessa (Scott) Kulpinski, Kendra (Christopher) Jones, and Elizabeth McQueen; great-grandchildren, Laine and Kade Kulpinski; her sister-in-law, Dorothy DiGiambattisti of Keyport; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her strength and indomitable spirit and will be greatly missed.
On Wednesday, August 12th, we will invite 50 people at a time to enter Bedle Funeral Home, 61 Broad Street, Keyport between 11AM to 1PM. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AT ALL TIMES. A private immediate family burial will take place.
Memories and condolences may be shared at bedlefuneralhomes.com
