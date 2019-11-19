|
Ann R. (Suchecki) Wilhelmy
Ann R. Wilhelmy (Suchecki), 92 of Avon-by-the-Sea passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Ann and her husband, Joseph Suchecki, owned and operated the Sands of Avon Bed and Breakfast for close to 50 years. She was born in Vineland, NJ and lived in Bloomfield before moving to Avon in 1961. Ann started the Block Parents of Avon Project and the Concerned Citizens of Avon. She was president of the Avon Grammar School PTA, Avon Woman's Club, and a parishioner of Saint Elizabeth's Church in Avon.
Ann was predeceased by her husband's Joseph J. Suchecki (1998) married 52 years and Bob Wilhelmy (2008) married 10 years. Her parents were Joseph and Anna Lanza. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Joanne and Tony Langon of Shark River Hills, Joseph and Emma Suchecki of Denver NC, Glen and Libby Suchecki of Wall Twp., Craig and Barbara Suchecki of Avon. Ann's 14 grandchildren are Erin and Jason Ghibesi, Michael and Eveline Langon, Caitlin and William McDonough, Michele and Kevin Coughlin, Allison and KJ Pringle, Matthew Suchecki, Ryan Suchecki, Craig Suchecki, Patrick Suchecki, Nicholas Suchecki, Kyle Suchecki, Carly Suchecki, Billy Suchecki, Megan Suchecki, and 3 great-grandchildren: Eileen Coughlin, Maggie McDonough, and Millie McDonough.
Ann's children celebrate the wonderful life of their mother who had an infectious smile and love for life. She had an amazingly positive impact on everyone that knew her and became friends with many of the people that vacationed at the Sands. She had a deep love for her family and friends. We will grieve in our loss but celebrate the amazing impact she had on her husbands, 4 children, 14 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 22nd, from 4 to 8 PM at the Reilly Bonner funeral home, 801 D St. Belmar NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at Saint Elizabeth's Church, Avon at 10 AM. Committal will follow at Saint Anne Cemetery Wall Twp. For further information or to send condolences to the family, please visit at reillybonnerfuneralhome com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019