Ann (Sissy) Radziwanowski
Ann (Sissy) Radziwanowski passed away peacefully this past Saturday, April 18th, 2020. Ann was 93 years old and truly lived a full and fruitful life.
Born in Jersey City, NJ on July 12, 1926, Ann's parents were Edward and Ann Travers. She grew up on Duncan Avenue, attended Lincoln High and was a school swimmer that often medaled, and was active in her High School alumni association.
At the age of 20, she met her future husband in an ice cream shop, and was married to Albert Julius Radziwanowski on September 13th, 1947. In 1955 they moved to Middletown, NJ to be closer to the Jersey Shore, where they loved the beach, swimming and fishing. She was always a resident of the shore but after her husband Al passed away in 1979, she spent her time between NJ and Lake Worth, FL.
More than anything, Ann was someone who got involved - she served as a volunteer in many different capacities and held office positions in various associations. She served as the President of the Executive Board of Riverview Hospital Auxiliaries, was the Recreational Director at Ivy House Nursing Home and was an active Board members at Pine Ridge IV in Lake Worth for many years where she also was a shuffleboard champion. At one time, she was a social news reporter for the Courier - a local small-town newspaper. Ann also was a regular attendee at St. Mary's Parish in Middletown, NJ.
Ann had a number of passions. She loved to swim and taught all her grandchildren and neighborhood kids how to swim. She was an avid gardener and could grow anything from seeds and truly enjoyed flowers and the feel of dirt in the palm of her hands. She enjoyed her entire life camping with family and friends and passed on that passion for the outdoors to all of her children.
Ann was also an avid NY Yankees baseball fan. She converted her grandsons to Yankee fans much to the chagrin of her Red Sox-loving son-in-law Dan, whom she shared many a night watching the two teams battle one another.
Ann is survived by three of her four children and their spouses, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. They are Ken and Diana Radziwanowski with grandchildren Kristin & Justin Wexler (and 3 great-grandchildren Abby, Julian and Theo); Kaitlin and Dave Sinicropi and Lianne Radziwanowski; Sue and Paul Jamison with grandson Thomas, and Annie and Dan Cusack, with grandsons Nathan and Miles with whom Ann lived with for the past 20 years in Middletown. Her oldest child, Edward, passed away in 2005 and he is survived by his wife Judy. Ann recently learned and was happy to meet a long lost grandson John Kosciusko, his wife Claudia, and their children Nicholas and Alexandria.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic, a service will be held at a later date after which she will be interred with her husband at their plot at Bay View Cemetery in Middletown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020