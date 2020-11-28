Ann S. Preckajlo
Brick - Ann S. Preckajlo, age 100, of Brick, NJ passed away on November 27, 2020 at Southern Ocean County Hospital. She was born and raised in Harrison, NJ and moved to Brick, NJ over 40 years ago.
While in Harrison, NJ, Ann worked many years for RCA and Marvel Photo; she was a member of the American Legion in Newark and Brick for over 50 years, she was also a member of the Polish Falcons and, a parishioner of the Church of the Visitation in Brick. Ann loved going to the boardwalk and playing the arcade games in her free time.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Preckajlo Sr. in 2000.
Surviving Ann are her children, Carol, Edward Jr., Janet, Robert Preckajlo, she also had 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Services for Ann are private and under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial gifts be made in Ann's name to Parents of Special People, PO Box Matawan, NJ 07747 or on their website www.parentsofspecialpeopleinc.com