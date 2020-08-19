Ann Silvert Schlesinger



Ann Silvert Schlesinger, 67, of Long Branch and Freehold Township died on August 17, 2020 surrounded by her family.



Ann was a Woman of Valor who fought courageously. She was the most loving, caring and generous person in the world.



Surviving are her husband, Alan Schlesinger; a daughter, Allison O'Neill and husband Owen, grandchildren, Aeron and Cian O'Neill; a brother, Keil Korkin and his companion Tracy; a sister, Rita Shabot and husband Joey, their children Annie Dweek & her husband Adam ; her stepdaughters Nicole Jakobowicz and husband Mike, grandchildren Alexa & Ayden, Tara Beelitz and husband Eric and grandchildren Olivia & Isabella; nieces and nephew, Abbie and Nathan Shabot; many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly; and a dear friend, Glenn Silvert.



Graveside services were held at the Hebrew Benefit Society Cemetery, Freehold under the direction of the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold. Memorial donations to Chabad of Freehold would be appreciated.









