Ann Sullivan Murphy
Ann Sullivan Murphy

Greenville, SC - Ann S. Murphy, 75, passed away peacefully after a long battle with dementia.

Ann was born in Arlington , VA, the oldest of seven children and raised in Madison, NJ and Little Silver, NJ.

Ann lived in Brick, NJ for 45+ years before moving to Greenville, SC 2 years ago.

Ann graduated from Glassboro College in NJ and worked as a stewardess for United Airlines for a short time before becoming an Elementary Art Teacher for Eatontown School district for 25+ years.

Ann was an avid walker. She was happiest when out in nature and she loved to travel. She enjoyed camping boating, swimming, basket weaving, and spending time with family.

Ann volunteered with All Saints Community Food Pantry, Lakewood, NJ.

Ann was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Michael L Murphy, her grandson Michael Murphy, and her brother Daniel Sullivan

Ann is survived by her children, Katie and Earl Nielsen, Patrick Murphy, and Abigail and Vinny Dalia; her four granddaughters, Kerrin Murphy, Riley Murphy, Haleigh Nielsen, and Breanne Nielsen; and her siblings, Evelyn and Greg Wickham, Harry and Audrey Sullivan, Matthew and Nancy Sullivan, Timothy Sullivan, Richard and Suzanne Sullivan; along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in NJ at a future date and time.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Fulfill Monmouth and Ocean or Pinelands Preservation Alliance.

Condolences can be made to Ann's family at www.mackeywoodlawn.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
