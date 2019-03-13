|
Ann Thompson
Barnegat - Ann Thompson passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. She was 92.
Ann was born in New Brunswick and lived there until moving to Barnegat 25 years ago. Ann is predeceased by the love of her life, Harold G. Thompson who passed away November, 1993. She is survived by her daughter Ann Marie Olencki and her husband, Bud of Mahahawkin; her brother John Lesko, Sr. of Bloomsbury, her sister Irene Clarke and her husband Edward of Southampton; her granddaughter Nicole Minarik and her husband Joe along with her beloved, and cherished great-grandchildren, Taylor & Easton Minarik.
"Nannie" was a devoted, loving woman who treasured spending time with her family. She always knew how to entertain those around her with her quick wit and feisty, but sweet sense of humor. You couldn't help but smile and feel loved while in her company. She enjoyed her years, but most of all she enjoyed her great-grandchildren, who she would always refer to as "her whole life."
She will be so deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.
Family and friends will gather from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14th at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services & burial will immediately follow.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019