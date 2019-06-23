|
Ann Tutas Anderson
Greer, SC - Ann Tutas Anderson, 100, widow of Burton L. Anderson, passed away June 21, 2019 at Thrive of Greer.
A native of Red Bank, New Jersey, she was a daughter of the late Adam and Eva Murdza Tutas and a homemaker. Her first husband was the late David P. John.
Surviving are two daughters, Sandra A. Hamm (Stephen) of Taylors, SC and Vicki L. John of Pisscataway, New Jersey; one son, David E. John of Metarie, Louisiana; one sister, Dorothy Boland of Palos Verdes Estates, California; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A gathering of friends and family will take place at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019