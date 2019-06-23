Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Ann Tutas Anderson

Ann Tutas Anderson Obituary
Ann Tutas Anderson

Greer, SC - Ann Tutas Anderson, 100, widow of Burton L. Anderson, passed away June 21, 2019 at Thrive of Greer.

A native of Red Bank, New Jersey, she was a daughter of the late Adam and Eva Murdza Tutas and a homemaker. Her first husband was the late David P. John.

Surviving are two daughters, Sandra A. Hamm (Stephen) of Taylors, SC and Vicki L. John of Pisscataway, New Jersey; one son, David E. John of Metarie, Louisiana; one sister, Dorothy Boland of Palos Verdes Estates, California; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A gathering of friends and family will take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019
