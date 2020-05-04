Ann V. Petroff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann V. Petroff

Freehold Twp. - Ann V. Petroff of Freehold Township passed away peacefully at her home on April 29, 2020. She was born in Liptovska Luzna, Czechoslovakia on April 29, 1921 and came to the United States in 1939 just before Hitler invaded Czechoslovakia.

She was married to John Petroff Jr until his death in 1987.

She is survived by her daughters, Jane V. Petroff MD of Ridgefield, CT , June Petroff, of Freehold, and Cheryl Petroff DMD of Mountainside, NJ; her sons in law, James Fine DMD, J. Gregory Mears MD, and Christopher Meagher; her grandchildren, Veronica Mears Meagher Esq of Rumson, NJ, John Mears Jr, of New York City, Danielle Fine Esq of Philadelphia, Pa, and Stephanie Fine of New York City; and great granddaughters, Isabelle Meagher and Sophia Meagher of Rumson, NJ.

Ann was a long-time member of the Evangelical Baptist Church of Freehold, NJ.

She was well known as a gifted soloist in Slavic Churches in New Jersey and New York City,

The internment was held at Maplewood Cemetery in Freehold.

Memorial contributions to Samaritans Purse would be appreciated.

Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold, is charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved