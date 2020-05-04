Ann V. Petroff



Freehold Twp. - Ann V. Petroff of Freehold Township passed away peacefully at her home on April 29, 2020. She was born in Liptovska Luzna, Czechoslovakia on April 29, 1921 and came to the United States in 1939 just before Hitler invaded Czechoslovakia.



She was married to John Petroff Jr until his death in 1987.



She is survived by her daughters, Jane V. Petroff MD of Ridgefield, CT , June Petroff, of Freehold, and Cheryl Petroff DMD of Mountainside, NJ; her sons in law, James Fine DMD, J. Gregory Mears MD, and Christopher Meagher; her grandchildren, Veronica Mears Meagher Esq of Rumson, NJ, John Mears Jr, of New York City, Danielle Fine Esq of Philadelphia, Pa, and Stephanie Fine of New York City; and great granddaughters, Isabelle Meagher and Sophia Meagher of Rumson, NJ.



Ann was a long-time member of the Evangelical Baptist Church of Freehold, NJ.



She was well known as a gifted soloist in Slavic Churches in New Jersey and New York City,



The internment was held at Maplewood Cemetery in Freehold.



Memorial contributions to Samaritans Purse would be appreciated.



Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold, is charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store