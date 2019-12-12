|
Ann V. (Gimskie) Scrudato
Cresco, PA - Ann V. Scrudato, 84, of Cresco, Pa, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of the late Frederick M. Scrudato, Sr.
Born in Manhattan, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Edna (Fair) Gimskie.
Before moving to the Poconos, Pa two years ago, Ann lived most of her life in Florham Park and Brick, N.J. Ann was a devout Catholic and a loving mother and grandmother. She was a faithful Eucharist Minister for a number of years supporting her parish. Ann loved nothing more than spending time volunteering at the church and being with her family.
There will be a viewing from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 15th at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco, Pa. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. Monday, December 16th at the Villa of Our Lady, 245 Meadowside Rd., Mt. Pocono, Pa. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, E. Hanover, N.J.
Memorial donations may be made to Most Holy Trinity Parish, 236 Pa 390, Cresco, Pa 18326.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019