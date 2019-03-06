|
Ann Whittle Uliano
West Long Branch - Ann Whittle Uliano of West Long Branch, age 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 4, 2019.
Ann was born on May 5, 1951 in Lakewood and grew up in Long Branch on Westwood Ave. In 1969, she graduated Long Branch High School. In 1973, she received a BS from Hood College (Maryland). She worked as a teacher at Long Branch H.S. and Brookdale Community College. In 1981, she married her husband Charles and the following year they welcomed their first child. She then dedicated her life to her family and the community.
Ann was a champion for her husband and her children. She supported them unconditionally in all aspects of their lives, and was a constant fixture at every event, game, swim meet and more in which they participated.
She volunteered countless hours to the Stanley Nichols Pediatric Auxiliary of the Monmouth Medical Center even serving a term as President. She thrived in her attention to detail in preparing events for them.
Ann loved to entertain as she threw parties for various occasions and holidays. She had a unique talent at crafting memorable centerpieces and decorations. She was a rock in keeping her extended family together for over 35 years to celebrate the annual December 23rd Christmas celebration. She was imaginative, innovative and skilled, creating countless craft projects including scrapbooks, homemade cards and dollhouses.
Ann loved her garden. She loved working with land and watching her beautiful flowers bloom. She loved nature and saw the spirituality in plants and animals that make up the world. She was an avid reader who instilled a great love of reading and knowledge into her children and grandchildren.
Ann treasured the company of her friends. She greatly enjoyed the various trips she took around the world. Above all, she loved her family, especially spending time with her 5 grandchildren and she eagerly awaited the arrival of the Giblin twins this Spring.
She is survived by husband of 37 years, Charles J. Uliano, her son J.J. Uliano and his wife Kelly of Spring Lake Heights. Her daughter, Elizabeth Uliano Giblin and her husband Peter of Little Silver. Five grandchildren, Grace, Emma, Hannah, and Jack Uliano, and Charlie Giblin. Her mother, Barbara Manning of West Long Branch, her brothers George Whittle (Cathie) of Barnegat, David Whittle (Wendy) of Little Silver, and John Whittle of South Carolina. Her beloved nephew and nieces, Traver Whittle (Adrienne), Caitlin Bender (Brian) and Paige Whittle. Her brother-in-law Joseph Smorra and her sister-in-law Elaine DeGrande (Gary) and their children. She is predeceased by her father, Dr. George T. Whittle.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8th from 3-7PM at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 10:30AM at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory can be made to Little Silver EMS, 480 Prospect Avenue, Little Silver, NJ 07739.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019