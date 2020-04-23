|
Ann Zatta
Ann Zatta, age 89, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 22nd. She was born in Albany NY and was raised on her family's dairy farm in Danville Vt. She and her devoted husband, Leo, moved to Neptune, N.J. in 1960 where they lived and raised their family before relocating to Tinton Falls eight years ago.During her working life, Ann was a kindergarten teacher at the Shark River Hills school in Neptune for many years. She truly had a special ability with young children and loved to help them successfully begin their educational journeys. She was a longtime communicant of Holy Spirit Church where she served as an extraordinary Minister and as a catechism teacher. She loved spending her summers at the family's lake house in Sunapee, NH.
Ann is predeceased by her parents C. Arthur and Lola Parker as well as her husband of 64 years, Leo. She is survived by one daughter, Mary and Paul Chiamis, (Norwood, MA) and two sons, Leo III and Janet, (Highland Lakes, NJ), John and Laura, (Lowell, MA), six grandchildren; Kate, Robert, Mark, Cassandra, Jessica, Daniel and one great granddaughter, Sophia.
Due to the current health crisis, a private burial will take place at St Anne's Cemetery in Wall, NJ. Arrangements are being performed by Buckley Funeral Home and a memorial service will take place at a future date. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
