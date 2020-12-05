Anna and Robert Pagano
Toms River - Anna & Robert Pagano both passed away at their home. Anna passed away on Friday, December 4th, and Robert passed away on Saturday, December 5th, both of natural causes surrounded by their loving family.
Robert owned and operated Coni Seal Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer in Newark, NJ while Anna was a homemaker.
Surviving are their son Frank; daughters Cheryl LaSalle and Lisa Bomenblit; 5 grandchildren John, Danielle, Gabrielle, Crysta, and Julie; 4 great grandchildren Marco, Mario, Reese, and Owen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday December 9, 2020 10:30 AM at St. Luke's RC Church. Burial will follow to Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com