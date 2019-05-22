|
Anna Banach
Toms River - Anna Banach, 99 of Toms River, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. Living most of her life in Newark, Anna worked for the Newark Board of Education. She then moved to Toms River in 1994. She was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary of Toms River Post 129. Anna was predeceased by her beloved husband Casey in 1995.
She is survived by two sons, Ronnie Banach and Dennis Banach and his family; and loving goddaughter, Rusty Saccardi of Hutchinson Island, FL.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 to 8 pm at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday 9:30am at St. Justin's Church, 975 Fischer Blvd. Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 22, 2019