Anna Benincasa
Eatontown - Anna Benincasa, 75 of Eatontown, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 at home. Born in Amato, Italy, she had lived in Long Branch before moving to Eatontown. Anna was a sewing machine operator for Long Branch Manufacturing and then she also worked for Criterion Chocolates in Eatontown. She was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union and a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch.
She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Frank in 2013 and her parents, Santo and Maria Guzzi and her sister, Theresa Lombardo in 2016. Surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph Guzzi and Lina; her sister and brother-in-law, Carmelina and Santino Fabiano and her nephews, nieces and their spouses, Peter and Meg Fabiano, Michael Fabiano, Tony and Amy Lombardo, Marisa and Rob Coyle, Lina and Joe Cardiello, Bill and Ilene Guzzi, Santo Guzzi, Joseph Guzzi, Anna Maria and Ben Camooso and Rosettina and Ed Bertini.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25 from 4-7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Tuesday; 9 am at the funeral home with a 10 am Mass at Holy Trinity Church. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Health Group, 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019