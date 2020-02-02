Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Anna Candalino

Anna Candalino Obituary
Anna Candalino

Toms River - Anna E. Candalino nee Russo, 94, of the Holiday City West section of Berkeley Twsp., passed away on Saturday February 1, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ, she lived in Haledon, NJ before moving to Holiday City in 1983. She was a Registered Nurse at St Joseph's Hospital in Patterson, NJ and was an active parishioner of St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church in Toms River, NJ. She is preceded in death by her her husband Thomas, parents Angelo and Nina (Lembo), and her son Tommy. She is survived by her nieces and nephews; James, Donna, Maria, and Nina. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 3 to 6pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:30am at St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church. Entombment will follow to Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Easterseals, 25 Kennedy Blvd. Suite 600, East Brunswick, NJ 08816. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
