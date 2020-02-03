Services
Mastapeter Memorial Home, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
33 Woodland Rd
Bayville, NJ
Beachwood - Anna Cavanagh, 86, of Beachwood, died on January 31, 2020 with her family at her bedside. Born in Enfield, CT., she was raised in Brooklyn and moved to Beachwood in 1963. Before moving to Beachwood, Anna had worked on Wall Street as a receptionist and secretary. Upon moving, she became a dental assistant for many years with Dr. Kelty's dental office in Pine Beach. She was predeceased by her four sister's, Phyllis, Josie, Vivian and Nancy.

Surviving are her husband Richard Sr., of 57 years; their son Richard Jr., and his wife Debby; also two grandchildren, Anna and Richard III and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering for relatives and friends will be offered on Thursday, Feb. 6th, from 7pm to 9pm, at the Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday at St. Barnabas Church, 33 Woodland Rd., Bayville at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's name made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
