Anna Citta
Toms River - Anna I. Citta, 67, a lifelong resident of Toms River, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.
A graduate of Villa Victoria Academy, Trenton, Anna worked as a Veterinary Technician at Toms River Veterinary Hospital and at the Ocean County Animal Services prior to her retirement in 1997. She loved gardening and was a supporter of veterans and veteran's organizations, particularly the Vietnam Veterans of America. She was a supporter of the Ocean County Historical Society, and advocated for the preservation of Toms River.
Predeceased by her parents James F. and Ruby Citta and her brother Dr. Richard Citta, she is survived by her children, Jennifer and her husband Erik Gyurkovic and Robert J. Fuziak, Jr.; her former husband, Robert Fuziak; her siblings, James F. Citta and Anita Panagakos and her husband William; her sister-in-law, Marion Citta; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10am at Saint Joseph RC Church, Toms River. Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Rose Garden Nursing and Rehab Center: 1579 Old Freehold Road, Toms River, NJ 08753 (in loving memory of Anna Citta).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020