Anna Daniels

Lavallette - Anna J. Daniels (nee Dewstoe), 96, of Chadwick Beach, Toms River Twp., NJ, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020.

Born in East Orange, NJ, she was a lifelong resident of East Orange before moving to Chadwick Beach in 1985.

Anna was a Supervisor of Accounts for the City of East Orange for 16 years, retiring in 1984.

She was a life member of Deborah Hospital Foundation, Seaside Chapter.

Anna was predeceased by her husband, Ellsworth R. "Whitey" Daniels, in 2010.

Surviving are her three children, Dee Daniels of Chadwick Beach, Robert Daniels and his wife Lydia of Pittsburgh, PA, William Daniels and his wife Bridget of Iselin, NJ, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anna may be made to Deborah Hospital Foundation, Seaside Chapter, 212 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015 or the Algonquin Arts Theatre, 60 Abe Vorhees Dr., Manasquan, NJ 08736.

Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 706 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, NJ is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals
706 Grand Central Ave.
Lavallette, NJ 08735
(732) 793-9000
