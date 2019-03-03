Services
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
3 Waterworks Road
Freehold, NJ
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
3 Waterworks Road
Freehold, NJ
Anna Elizabeth Straws Obituary
Anna Elizabeth Straws

- - Anna Elizabeth Straws, 106, was born in November 8, 1912 in Freehold where she was a lifelong resident. She departed this life on February 26, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township.

Anna was educated in Freehold Borough at the Court Street School. She started working at age 16 as a domestic and was a floor girl in a coat factory for many years. After working 22 years for Monmouth County Buildings and Grounds, she retired at age 79.

In 1930 Anna became a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, Freehold under the Rev. J.E. Dennis. She was appointed Church School Superintendent in 1931 and remained in that position until the 1980's. She served as church custodian, a Missionary, and member of the Senior Choir for many years. Anna also served on the Steward Board and the Stewardess Board.

Anna is predeceased by two brothers, Robert Straws and Charles Straws, a sister, Caroline Straws, and one sister-in-iaw, Josephine Straws.

Anna leaves to mourn cousins, John Duckenfield (wife Willa, son Johnny, and daughter Sharon), Pat Duckenfield and Diana Duckenfield, all of Freehold and many other cousins and friends.

The viewing will be held at the Bethel A.M.E. Church, 3 Waterworks Road, Freehold on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the church at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 3, 2019
