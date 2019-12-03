|
|
Anna J. Onto
West Long Branch - Anna J. Onto, age 80 of West Long Branch, died peacefully on November 29, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Born in Fayetteville, West Virginia, she lived in Neptune City before recently moving to West Long Branch. Anna was a supervisor at Roxanne Swimsuits in Neptune and enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows and playing bingo. She was a kind and loving mother and grandmother who loved lending a helping hand.
She was predeceased by her grandson Armondo "Arnie" Santos in 2018. Surviving are her son, James Onto; 4 daughters, Judy Kerestan, Lisa Koustas, Michelle Onto and Paula Onto; 3 brothers, Will Smith, Paul Smith and Garrell Smith; 3 sisters, Donnie Atha, Zelda Johnson and Clara White and 4 grandchildren, Matthew, Justino, Brennan and Joshua.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7 from 10:30 am until the time of the service at 11:30 am at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019