Anne Kramer, 92, died peacefully at home in Toms River on February 18, 2020.
Anne was born a "Coal Miner's Daughter" in the small town of Mary D, PA. to Frances and Anthony Machuzak On July 31, 1927. She was one of 13 children.
She and her husband Joseph were the proprietors of "Anne's Pantry" In Irvington New Jersey for many years. They raised their four children in Elizabeth before Anne moved to Toms River, after the death of her husband.
Anne was an avid reader which included reading at least 4 newspapers every evening. She also loved gardening and being surrounded by her family. She always gave a helping hand to anyone in need, even at the ripe old age of 92.
Anne was predeceased by her husband Joseph Kramer and sons David and Gary Kramer. She is survived by her loving daughter Kandie Frobose and her husband Jay, daughter-in-law Louise Kramer, Diane Battista, adorned grandsons Chris and Billy Ushock (wife Nancy), Jacob(Fiancé Lisa), and Joshua Kramer, John Pisano((wife Erika). She was also blessed with two great- grandchildren Rachel and Ryan Ushock. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews and wonderful neighbors she was always so grateful to have had. Anne will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
A mass was held At Saint Joseph's Church for Anna and interment followed at Saint Joseph's Cemetery.
Special thanks to Dr. Ralph Guarino and his staff for getting my mother home where she so comfortably enjoyed her last few months, which also never would have been possible without the exceptional and constant care from her loving grandson Chris.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Anne's memory to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020