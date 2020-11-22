1/1
Anna M. Farrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna M. Farrell

Eatontown - Anna M. Farrell, 91, of Eatontown, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

She was born in Newark and lived in East Hanover before moving to Monmouth and Ocean counties 51 years ago. She moved to Eatontown in 2002. She was a communicant of St. Dorothea's Roman Catholic Church, Eatontown. She worked at Prudential Insurance Company, Newark. Along with her husband, she owned and operated the Belford Food Market.

She was predeceased by her husband, James in 2011; her parents, John and Margaret O'Keefe; brother, Daniel O'Keefe and sister, Adele and her husband Ray Maday. Surviving are her daughters, Diane and her husband Robert Huettl; Janie Pinter and Linda and her husband Jeff Ward; brother, John and his wife Ellen O'Keefe; 4 grandchildren, Brittany Pinter and fiancé Ansel Bachman and Ashton Pinter and Evan and Kendall Ward; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Her children and grandchildren brought her immeasurable joy. Her family was everything. She looked forward to her Monday phone call from her brother. The things that made her the happiest were spending time with family and friends, working in the yard and watching General Hospital and movies on the Hallmark channel. She will be sorely missed by many.

Burial will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Brig. Gen. WC Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown at 1pm. The Farrell family would like visitors to observe social distancing and face coverings must be worn. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Burial
01:00 PM
Brig. Gen. WC Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fiore Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved