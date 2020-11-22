Anna M. Farrell
Eatontown - Anna M. Farrell, 91, of Eatontown, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
She was born in Newark and lived in East Hanover before moving to Monmouth and Ocean counties 51 years ago. She moved to Eatontown in 2002. She was a communicant of St. Dorothea's Roman Catholic Church, Eatontown. She worked at Prudential Insurance Company, Newark. Along with her husband, she owned and operated the Belford Food Market.
She was predeceased by her husband, James in 2011; her parents, John and Margaret O'Keefe; brother, Daniel O'Keefe and sister, Adele and her husband Ray Maday. Surviving are her daughters, Diane and her husband Robert Huettl; Janie Pinter and Linda and her husband Jeff Ward; brother, John and his wife Ellen O'Keefe; 4 grandchildren, Brittany Pinter and fiancé Ansel Bachman and Ashton Pinter and Evan and Kendall Ward; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Her children and grandchildren brought her immeasurable joy. Her family was everything. She looked forward to her Monday phone call from her brother. The things that made her the happiest were spending time with family and friends, working in the yard and watching General Hospital and movies on the Hallmark channel. She will be sorely missed by many.
Burial will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Brig. Gen. WC Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown at 1pm. The Farrell family would like visitors to observe social distancing and face coverings must be worn. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
.