|
|
Anna M. Fields
Farmingdale - Anna Marie Fields, 76, of Farmingdale, NJ. passed away on Sunday November 10, 2019 at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Anna was born in Jersey City, NJ. and lived in Kearny, NJ for many years before moving to Monmouth County in 1970. Anna enjoyed reading all types of books and in her younger years enjoyed baking. She also had a fondness for the Real Estate Industry, from working as an agent, being an appraiser to real estate taxes.
She is survived by her children, Christopher M. Fields (Gloria), William R. Fields (Joann) and Cheryl A. Fields Ghacibeh (George); her beloved grandchildren, Chloe Fields, Madeline Fields, Jude Ghacibeh and Ion Ghacibeh; and her ex-husband William F. Fields.
A funeral mass will be offered 10:00 AM on Monday November 18, 2019 at Holy Innocents church, 3455 West Bangs Avenue, Neptune, NJ. All other services at the request of the family are private. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the . For online condolences and directions to church please visit her memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019