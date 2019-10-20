|
|
Anna M. Hornung
Oceanport - Anna M. Hornung, 98, of Oceanport, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born in Long Branch and moved to Oceanport in 1958. She was a communicant of Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch. Anna was a seamstress for many years before retiring from Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch in 1993 as a nurse's aide.
She was predeceased by her parents, Claude and Marie Brewer; her son, Stephen Hornung; brother, Claude Brewer, Jr. and sisters, Bertha Brewer and Frances Dalton.
Surviving are a daughter, Laura; sons, James and Michael Hornung and his wife Colette; 5 grandchildren, Jonathan, Alexander, Michael Reyes, Loreal Novoa and Michael Hornung, Jr.; 4 step-grandchildren, Courtney, Shannon, Bridget McGrath, and Aalamar Hornung; 2 great-grandchildren, Brian and Averie Reyes; nephew, Richard Dalton and a niece, Cecilia Napoli.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 6-8 pm Wednesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral service will be held at 11 am Thursday at the funeral home followed by burial at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019