Anna M. Springvloed
Matawan - Anna M. Springvloed, 92, of Matawan passed away at home Friday February 14, 2020.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation for Anna on Monday February 17, 2020 from 2-4PM and 7-9PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735 and then again on Tuesday February 18, 2020 8AM at the funeral home for a 9AM Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church of Sayerville. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery of Keyport.
For a full obituary, directions to our funeral home, send condolences or to order flowers, please visit us at www.dayfuneralhome.com .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020