Anna Malvina Malcheski of Naples, FL, formerly of Union Beach, Manalapan and Jackson, NJ.



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ann Malcheski, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all those whose lives she touched. She passed peacefully at The Collier Senior Living facility in Naples, FL after 99 1/2 years on June 30, 2020.



Ann is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Trampler; grandson, Ross Trampler and his wife, Emily; two great-grandchildren, Jameson and Ellis and expected twin great-granddaughters; nephew, Jim Dolan and his wife, Marta and Davis Family cousins.



Ann was born on January 29, 1921 in Newark, NJ. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Union Beach, NJ for at least 75 years. During her younger years she was very much involved with GUMC. During WWII, Ann was a Rosie Riveter for Eastern Airlines. Also during her early years she was a server at the famous Ye Cottage Inn seafood restaurant in Keyport, NJ, where she was frequently known as chickie.



Ann, Mom or Nana was affectionately known by her family and friends for her smile, beauty, kindness and fun-loving personality. First and foremost, she was a dedicated mother and grandmother. In her spare time she loved conversation with family and friends, good laughs, word find puzzles, crocheting and playing cards.



Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Wagner and Alexandria Blackwood; her husband, Ralph Malcheski; her brother, Daniel Wagner; sister, Christine Dolan and nephew, Harold Dolan.



Thank you to the many people who loved and cared for Ann, especially the staff at The Collier Senior Living facility and Vitas Hospice in Naples, FL.



Ann's family is grateful for her amazing long life and legacy of selfless love. Mom, Nana, Ann will be truly missed.



Funeral services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Clayton McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road, Freehold, NJ, with the family receiving friends from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Red Bank, New Jersey.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store