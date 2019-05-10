|
Anna Marie "Nana" Lukacs
Jackson - Anna Marie "Nana" Lukacs (75), passed peacefully with her family by her side, on 5/8/2019 at MMCSC (Paul Kimball Hospital, the place of her birth). She is survived by her loving husband Jenoe Lukacs, her sons Christopher, Erik, Kevin and their respective families, her sister Eugenie, and her brother Cal as well. Her celebration of life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 20 Montgomery Circle, Lakewood, NJ, on Saturday, 5/11/2019 at 1pm. A small reception for close family and friends will follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to: Breast Cancer Research Foundation. www.brcf.org
Francioni,Taylor & Lopez was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 10, 2019