Services
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
20 Montgomery Circle
Lakewood, NJ
Anna Marie "Nana" Lukacs

Anna Marie "Nana" Lukacs Obituary
Anna Marie "Nana" Lukacs

Jackson - Anna Marie "Nana" Lukacs (75), passed peacefully with her family by her side, on 5/8/2019 at MMCSC (Paul Kimball Hospital, the place of her birth). She is survived by her loving husband Jenoe Lukacs, her sons Christopher, Erik, Kevin and their respective families, her sister Eugenie, and her brother Cal as well. Her celebration of life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 20 Montgomery Circle, Lakewood, NJ, on Saturday, 5/11/2019 at 1pm. A small reception for close family and friends will follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to: Breast Cancer Research Foundation. www.brcf.org

Francioni,Taylor & Lopez was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 10, 2019
